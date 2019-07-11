Dog the Bounty Hunter Says Beth Chapman Told Him 'Let Me Go' in Final Moments Before Death

Duane “Dog” Chapman is still grappling with the death of his wife Beth Chapman, but the famous bounty hunter says her final words last month have given him some peace of mind.

The 66-year-old Dog’s Most Wanted star revealed in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight that as Beth prepared to die on June 26 at the age of 51, she told him to simply let her go.

“The last few moments she said, ‘Come in here right now, in the bathroom,’ ” he recounted. “I went in and she said, ‘Look at me.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, you’re freaking beautiful baby.’ (And she said,) ‘Look at me, Duane Chapman.’ And I did, I always saw Beth and she said, ‘Please, let me go.’ “

Duane continued to ET, “And I didn’t even make a decision, I almost said, ‘I can’t.’ Before I could say, ‘Alright,’ she couldn’t breathe and I called the ambulance … But everyday she talked as if she was not there. ‘Here’s what to do with this, here’s what to do with that. Don’t keep running your mouth. When they ask you a specific question, just answer that.’ “

Duane and Beth Chapman | Beth Chapman/Instagram More

Despite receiving the Stage 2 throat cancer diagnosis in September 2017, Duane said that Beth did everything she could to prepare him for her eventual death — even if he wasn’t ready to leave her side.

Rick Diamond/Getty More

RELATED: Beth Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Speaks Out After Star’s Death: ‘Love You Forever Mom’

“For two to three years, she knew this might happen,” the reality TV star said in the interview. “So she would say, ‘Who is going to sit next to you?’ And I said, ‘No one.’ “

He said his late wife asserted, ” ‘Big Daddy, you better not let another girl take my place.’ I said, ‘I won’t.’ ”

So thankful I got your beautiful smile. pic.twitter.com/4yRhAwh9xd — Bonnie Chapman (@Bonniejoc) June 26, 2019

RELATED: Dog the Bounty Hunter Star Beth Chapman Dies at 51: ‘She Hiked the Stairway to Heaven’

“So, prepared? No, you’re never, ever prepared. You can’t prepare,” he told the outlet of losing her. “There is no way. I did not know that this was going to happen that day.”

RELATED: Dog the Bounty Hunter Star Beth Chapman’s Funeral Will Be Streamed Live

Beth was rushed to Hawaii’s Queen’s Medical Center on June 22, before she was placed in a medically induced coma shortly after being admitted.

Her funeral service, which will be held on Saturday, July 13 in Aurora, Colorado, will be livestreamed on Dog’s Most Wanted Facebook page as well as on WGNAmerica.com.

Beth is survived by daughters Bonnie and Cecily Chapman, as well as two sons Garry Chapman and Dominic Davis.