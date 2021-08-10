Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals He and Fiancée Francie Frane Are Getting Married in September

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is preparing to walk down the aisle — soon!

During Tuesday's episode of the Two Guys From Hollywood podcast, Dog, 68, revealed his plans to wed fiancée Francie Frane in September.

"I'm getting married," he said. "We went to the venue, picked it out yesterday, looked at it. Man, it costs a lot to get married."

The TV personality hinted at his wedding plans on Instagram last week with a photo of his bride-to-be. "My Francie Francie I Love You !!!!" he wrote. "And soon be proving that beyond a Shadow of a doubt!!!"

He first revealed his relationship with Frane, a 52-year-old rancher from Colorado, in March 2020. The romance came almost 10 months after his wife Beth Chapman, who was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in 2017, died in June 2019 at the age of 51. (Frane also lost her late husband Bob to cancer.)

"Francie's husband passed away over three years ago, Beth passed away over two years ago, and I felt very bad about even wanting to have someone else after Beth," Dog said on Two Guys From Hollywood. "And then when I went to the Bible, the Genesis, and found out how Adam got Eve, as I was going to find the exact story, I saw the scripture that says, 'God does not want a man to be alone.'"

He continued, "He knows we need a companion, whether we're a man or a woman. So anyway, yes, September 2 [is the date of the wedding]."

PEOPLE confirmed the couple's engagement in May 2020. At the time, Dog opened up about his decision to propose to Frane, and why he thought Beth would be on board.

"I need a partner," he told PEOPLE. "I've said it before. There will never be another Mrs. Dog. There is not. Francie couldn't do that. There will be a last Mrs. Chapman. If Beth was here, and saw Francie and saw how she was raised, her morality and this and that, Beth would say, 'Big daddy, don't lose her.'"

"You'll never forget the spouse," he continued. "You can't help it. I will never forget. But I've got to get out there. I've got to be able to say, 'I came out of this and you can, too.' As a human being, I don't think you look for — not a replacement, because you can never find one. I'm learning that right now."