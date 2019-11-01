Dog the Bounty Hunter Officiates Costar Kaleo Padilla's Las Vegas Wedding — See the Photos!

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman may not be ready for love again, but that doesn’t mean he won’t help a friend at his wedding.

On Thursday, the Dog’s Most Wanted star, 66, took a trip to Las Vegas, where he officiated his costar Kaleo Padilla‘s wedding to longtime girlfriend Misti Manasas.

Padilla, who works as Chapman’s security on Dog the Bounty Hunter, Dog and Beth on the Hunt and Dog’s Most Wanted, had been dating the Hawaii-based real estate agent for 12 years before they tied the knot on Halloween.

The ceremony was held outside of Sweet Beginnings by Sugar Factory, which overlooks the Las Vegas strip, under a white gazebo covered with 50,000 twinkling lights. There was also a lit-up candy tulip garden, giant lollipops and a carousel nearby.

Dog the Bounty Hunter with Kaleo Padilla and Misti Manasas

Padilla and Manasas said “I do” surrounded by their closest family and friends, all of whom appeared to be dressed up in honor of Halloween. Chapman showed off his style in a snake-skin jacket, black pants and sunglasses.

The couple also wore non-traditional outfits for their big day, with Manasas opting for a black and beige lace gown while Padilla wore a white tuxedo with white platform boots, a white coat with leopard trimming, a matching fuzzy hat and a leopard cane.

The ceremony, which will air on the next season of Dog The Bounty Hunter in January 2020, was also live-streamed on Padilla’s Facebook page.

In the video, Chapman can be heard giving a speech about love, and of course, couldn’t refrain from mentioning his late wife Beth, who died on June 26 at the age of 51 after a battle with stage II throat cancer.

“This took twelve years in the making. There’s nothing greater, the Bible says, than love,” Chapman told the couple. “You become as one. You are physically as one, because you do the wild thing together, and then you spiritually become as one.”

The wedding guests

“I remember the day that I met Beth and all of a sudden, she started reading my mind,” he continued. “And she would look at me and go, ‘Oh no you don’t,’ and I’d be like, ‘How in the world does she know?'”

At another point during the ceremony, Chapman said, “The Bible also talks about the angels celebrating and dancing when you people fall in love.”