Dog Attack at Playground Leaves Child with Life-Altering Injuries, Owner Arrested

A child was hospitalized in critical condition after they were attacked by an unleashed dog at a playground, authorities said.

On Saturday morning, police responded to Little Norway Park in Toronto, Ontario, on a report of an animal complaint, the Toronto Police Service said in a press release.

Police said a woman, later identified as 38-year-old Patrycja Siarek, was near the playground with an unleashed dog when a father and child also approached the area.

Soon after, the dog charged toward the child through an open gate, according to police. The animal then bit and dragged the child to the ground.

Police claimed Siarek and the child's father attempted to remove the dog from the child, but when the animal let go, she allegedly fled the scene with it.

The next day, police executed a search warrant at a location in the area, where Siarek was arrested. She faces several charges including criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failing to prevent a dog from biting or attacking, according to police.

Police said in a previous press release asking for the public’s help in identifying Siarek that the child “was taken to hospital with serious, life-altering, but non-life threatening injuries.”

According to police, the dog has been seized by Toronto Animal Services.

While Siarek was expected in court on Monday, it’s unclear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on her behalf.



