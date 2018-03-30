How does Spielberg’s Ready Player One match up to his big hits?

Steven Spielberg’s new film Ready Player One is an adaptation of Ernest Cline’s novel of the same name.

Set in the future, it follows a group of young gamers as they battle for control of a virtual world called the Oasis.

The film has been hailed as Spielberg’s best in a decade and is expected to make more than $50 million in its opening weekend in the US, according to trade magazine The Hollywood Reporter.

Here are some of his other hits.

Jurassic Park

View photos Director Steven Spielberg (l) and actor Sir Richard Attenborough at the Jurassic Park premiere (PA) More

One of his biggest blockbusters, this film about an island theme park populated by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA was a box office smash and made $983 million worldwide when it was released in 1993.

It was followed by two sequels, in 1997 and 2001, and then returned in 2015 for Jurassic World, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. That film’s sequel is released this year and Spielberg has an executive producer credit on all of them.

ET the Extra-Terrestrial

View photos Drew Barrymore gives Diana, Princess of Wales an ET doll at the premiere (PA) More

One of Spielberg’s best-loved family flicks, this 1982 film about a troubled child who helps a friendly alien escape Earth and return to his home world is still regarded as a classic.

It stars a very young Drew Barrymore and features some of the most famous imagery in modern cinema – indeed the shot of ET on the front of the bike in front of the moon is the logo for Spielberg’s production company Amblin Entertainment.

The film made $793 million at the global box office and won four Oscars.

Raiders Of The Lost Ark

View photos Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones (Steven Spielberg) More