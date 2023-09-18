What does Shannon Beador's DUI arrest mean for her upcoming Phoenix comedy show?

Shannon Beador, a star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," was arrested at about 1 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, and charged with drunk driving and misdemeanor hit-and-run, a spokesperson for the Newport Beach Police Department confirmed to USA Today.

Beador was cited and released.

Beador is scheduled to perform at Stand Up Live in Phoenix on Thursday, Nov. 16, as a part of the Tres Amigas group with RHOC co-stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge. Here's what to know about Beador's arrest and whether the Tres Amigas show in Phoenix will be affected.

What we know about Shannon Beador’s DUI arrest

The RHOC star drove her car onto a residential property and clipped the house on Saturday night in Newport Beach, California, according to TMZ. She then drove back onto the road before stopping in the middle of the street and getting out with her dog.

Beador then acted like she was walking the dog when the police arrived. Sources told TMZ that she appeared under the influence.

Beador’s car was seized as part of the investigation.

"I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday,” Beador’s lawyer Michael Fell said to TMZ. “She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."

Misdemeanors in California are punishable by imprisonment in the county jail of up to six months, a fine of up to $1,000 or both.

Shannon Beador's 'RHOC' career

Shannon Beador is known for her role in “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” which she entered in season nine. She was shown raising three children and married to David Beador, an entrepreneur and business owner.

Around 2019, the duo divorced and Shannon Beador moved on with boyfriend John Janssen. Their relationship ended after 3 ½ years together.

Beador and Janssen’s relationship struggles were shown most recently on season 17 of RHOC, currently airing on Bravo.

What to know about the Tres Amigas Phoenix show

Beador is part of a group called the Tres Amigas with “The Real Housewives of Orange County” co-stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge.

They have been doing live shows together since June, starting off at the Irvine Improv comedy club in California. Their Instagram, @tresamigasoc, says the shows include “an evening of fun, games and surprises — without the reality show cameras.”

Their second show was at The Brea Improv in August and they are set to make their third appearance at Stand Up Live in Phoenix.

The Phoenix show is on Thursday, Nov. 16, with a preshow VIP cocktail party at 6 p.m., and showtime at 7 p.m. VIP and Super VIP tickets are sold out. General admission at $75 is still available.

Beador’s bio on the Stand Up Live website says she is a mother of three and the founder of Real for Real, a line of nutritional supplements and prepared meals.

“Shannon and her infectious personality quickly bonded with Vicki and Tamra, forming a friendship bond that’s proven to stand the test of time,” the website says. “So throw on your favorite costume and throw back a shot of tequila, ‘cause fun Shannon is here for una fiesta loca.”

It's unclear how Beador's DUI arrest will affect the Phoenix Tres Amigas show. The website says “all sales are final and no refunds will be given under any circumstances.”

The Arizona Republic has reached out to Stand Up Live and representatives for Beador about the status of the Phoenix show. Check back for updates.

