When does 'Scoop' come out? Release date, cast, where to watch movie about Prince Andrew BBC interview

A new movie detailing the journalists behind the explosive interview of Prince Andrew and his connections to Jeffrey Epstein is headed to screens this month.

Inspired by real events, "Scoop" takes viewers behind the scenes to the producers and journalists with BBC Newsnight who negotiated with Buckingham Palace to secure the November 2019 interview with the prince. According to production notes from Netflix, "Scoop" takes viewers inside the story, "with the women who would stop at nothing to get it."

"Scoop" was directed by Philip Martin and stars Billie Piper, Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell.

“It’s about who those women are,” Piper said in a release from Netflix, “how their interview made its way to screen, how it was signed off, all the process of getting it up and running and this idea of bouncing between two huge British institutions, the BBC and the Palace. But mostly, it’s about people, I think. It’s about the unsung journalists behind the scoop itself.”

Here's what to know about how to watch "Scoop."

When does 'Scoop' come out?

"Scoop" premieres April 5. Netflix originals are generally released at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT.

How to watch 'Scoop'

"Scoop" will stream only on Netflix.

Who is in the 'Scoop' cast?

Here's who makes up the main cast of "Scoop":

Gillian Anderson: Emily Maitlis

Billie Piper: Sam McAlister

Rufus Sewell: Prince Andrew

Keeley Hawes: Amanda Thirsk

Romola Garai: Esme Wren

Watch the 'Scoop' trailer

Netflix released a trailer for "Scoop" on March 18.

