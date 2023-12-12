Does Anderson Cooper Like Baby Talk in the Bedroom?

Andy Cohen breaks out the D’Wheel for Anderson Cooper to reveal what his dating deal breakers are. Anderson says he would date someone who calls his mom his best friend, but he would not be into a guy asking him to make a personal sex tape, bringing a third into the bedroom or liking baby talk during sexy time. Anderson also says he doesn't like it when men insist on splitting the bill because he always pays and Andy says that makes him a “zaddy!”

