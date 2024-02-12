When does 'American Idol' Season 22 start? Premiere date, how to watch, judges and more

American Idol Season 15 winner Trent Harmon (R), host Ryan Seacrest (L) and finalist La'Porsha Renae speak onstage during FOX's "American Idol" Finale For The Farewell Season at Dolby Theatre on April 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Get ready for another season of "American Idol."

The 22nd season of the competition show will premiere on Sunday on ABC. Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan are returning, along with host Ryan Seacrest.

The show will conduct a nationwide search to find the most talented amateur singers in Los Angeles, Nashville, Tennessee, and the judges' own hometowns. After judges and viewer votes narrow the field of contestants, a winner will emerge and get a record deal with a major label and a management contract.

"American Idol" brings in industry icons like Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Jon Bon Jovi and Stevie Nicks to mentor and perform alongside the contestants during the season.

Here's how to watch the newest season.

When will Season 22 of American Idol premiere?

American Idol's will premiere on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, marking its 22nd overall season.

'American Idol' episode schedule

American Idol will now air at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT on Sunday nights on ABC.

'American Idol' judges Season 22

The current judges of "American Idol" are Perry, Richie, and Bryan. The original judges that most people recognized the show with were Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson. Seacrest continues to host the show season after season.

Who will be guest mentors for American Idol's newest season?

Tori Kelly and Jelly Roll will mentor on American Idol in Hawaii at Aulani: A Disney Resort & Spa.

Kelly, 31, was a contestant on season 9 of a show. She released her debut album, "Unbreakable Smile," in 2015, which went gold. She has won two Grammy Awards and voiced an animated elephant named Meena in "Sing" (2021 Universal Studios).

Roll, 39, had a hit single, "Need a Favor," on country and rock radio and was nominated for best new artist at the Grammys.

