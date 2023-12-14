Does Alexia Nepola Judge the Way Lisa Hochstein Handled Her Children?

Business TechCrunch

Nine Cruise managers and executives who worked in commercial operations, legal and policy department have left GM's self-driving vehicle subsidiary following an initial internal analysis of the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The departures were shared with employees via an internal Slack message. Cruise spokesperson Erik Moser confirmed the departures and shared a statement, but declined to comment on whether these employees were fired.