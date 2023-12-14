Does Alexia Nepola Judge the Way Lisa Hochstein Handled Her Children?
Nicole Martin weighs in: "It's rich coming from Alexia."
Nicole Martin weighs in: "It's rich coming from Alexia."
Isaiah Stewart took the bait after a bit of jostling with Pat Beverley and shoved him to the ground while setting a screen, which led to his ejection.
All 30 teams will participate, allowing fans to see some of the top up-and-coming talent in the league.
The Republican-led House of Representatives voted along party lines to formally launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Here's what it means and what comes next.
The NBA suspended the Golden State Warriors veteran for the second time this season on Wednesday night.
Roethlisberger has walked back critical comments on the Steelers in the past.
Scoop up these 10 picks — including a popular wristlet for $28 and a stunning purse for $325 off — before they sell out.
Nine Cruise managers and executives who worked in commercial operations, legal and policy department have left GM's self-driving vehicle subsidiary following an initial internal analysis of the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The departures were shared with employees via an internal Slack message. Cruise spokesperson Erik Moser confirmed the departures and shared a statement, but declined to comment on whether these employees were fired.
TikTok loves this cushy bestseller, and so will your recipient.
1998 Lamborghini Diablo SV Roadster, a unicorn bull, heads to auction. Lamborghini made only two factory examples, Sothebys is selling this one.
If you didn't keep up with every awards-worthy TV show or movie this year (and really, who could?) then we've got you covered.