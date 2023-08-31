New Documents Show Why Christine Baumgartner Is Trying to Invalidate Her Prenup With Kevin Costner & It’s Even Messier Than We Thought



If you’ve been keeping track of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner‘s messy divorce, you know that Baumgartner has been trying to contest their 2004 prenup since day one. In one of the stipulations of their prenup, for example, Baumgartner was set to vacate their marital home 30 days after filing for divorce – something that she, as we all know, did not do. And, with every court document since, Baumgartner has contested every part of their prenup, from child support to spousal support.



So, unsurprisingly, new court documents are now explaining the root of all these problems: the prenup itself. In fact, in documents obtained by RadarOnline, the former handbag designer described the less-than-ideal circumstances surrounding the moment she signed the contract in the first place.

More from SheKnows



“She provides further information that she felt pressured to sign the agreement because of circumstances surrounding its execution,” her lawyer stated in the court filing.



According to the filing, the Yellowstone star wasn’t entirely honest with his soon-to-be wife about his finances before she signed the “unconscionable” agreement.

Click here to read the full article.



“Kevin has a vast estate,” court documents stated. “In July 2004, Kevin’s financial disclosure attached to the PMA consisted of 15 pages of bank accounts, investments, retirement accounts, real estate, land holdings, investments in closely held businesses, other assets, and liabilities.”

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's separation is escalating as accusations continue back and forth. https://t.co/snHW19uYL7 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 25, 2023



“Christine is unable to answer whether Kevin’s disclosures in 2004 were ‘full and fair’ until she has had the opportunity to conduct discovery as to his financial circumstances at that time,” the lawyer continued. “For example, if Christine were to discover that Kevin had substantial funds in an undisclosed offshore bank account at the time she executed the PMA, this would impact her response to these requests.”



In other words, now that the two have broken up, Baumgartner is suspicious that she didn’t know the full scope of Costner’s finances when she signed the contract. And, as the documents suggest, if she doesn’t know the full story before she signed, and was pressured into doing so, the contract should no longer be valid.



Prior to the insight on Baumgartner’s feelings around the prenup, Costner had already clapped back at her lawyer’s request of extensive documents. “[The request was] propounded only for purposes of harassment,” Costner’s team stated. “[They are] overbroad as to time period and subject matter, burdensome, oppressive and impermissibly compound.” Looks like neither of these two are tired of putting on a fight.

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity divorces that took years to get finalized.



Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter.

For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.