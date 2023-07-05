New Documents Show Kevin Costner Has Had Enough of Ex Christine Baumgartner Not Leaving His Property



Despite their divorce being drawn out in the public eye, Kevin Costner and his estranged ex-wife Christine Baumgartner have proved they’re not afraid to go after each other in court. Most recently, the question of when and whether Baumgartner would move out of their family home is the latest argument on the docket, and it looks like it’s not coming to an end anytime soon.



On Jun 30, for example, the Yellowstone actor’s legal team filed documents that push up the deadline Baumgartner had stipulated for her to pack up her bags and leave, People reports. In the documents, Costner “respectfully requests that Christine be ordered to vacate his separate property residence forthwith and no later than July 13, 2023.”

Prior to Costner’s less-than-a-month-away deadline, Baumgartner had set her move-out date to August 31, 2023. For Costner’s legal team, however, Baumgartner’s reason as to why she should stay “grasps at straws with one baseless argument after another.” Ouch!

In Baumgartner’s documents before this new filing, obtained by RadarOnline, the former handbag designer said she would be willing to exit their home by the end of August if Costner abides to “whatever support and fee orders that the court makes on July 12.” If you ask us, it looks like she’s using her occupancy as a pawn to give her an upper hand in discussions.

“Kevin wants me to rent a place without a financial plan in place,” Baumgartner stated in the documents. “However, have our three children to think about.” The two share kids Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

She continued, “It is contrary to their best interests to commit to a rental that may not be able to afford, particularly as that would ultimately lead to multiple relocations. My goal has been and continues to be maintaining as much stability for our children as possible, which includes having the proper resources and plan in place so that can establish a stable home for them, rather than making temporary and inconsistent housing arrangements.”



Although we understand Baumgartner’s motives, we also can’t help but think this dispute between them is becoming unhealthier than a move or two down the line. After all, stability in these complicated times is crucial for the kids. Fingers crossed these two can find that soon, one way or another.

