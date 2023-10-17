Documentary About New Rolling Stones Album Readied as TV Special From Fulwell 73 and Mercury (EXCLUSIVE)

The making of the Rolling Stones’ new album, “Hackney Diamonds,” is explored in a new one-hour TV documentary, “The Stones: Still Rolling,” produced by Fulwell 73 and Mercury Studios. Mercury is looking to sell the project at Mipcom, taking place this week in Cannes.

The TV doc is described as “a rare glimpse of the Rolling Stones as they power forward” that is “told vividly through a first-ever roundtable conversation between the band (members)… giving viewers access to places they have never been.”

Director Paul Dugdale is coming off the recent success of “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” and “Adele: One Night Only.” Previous Dugdale credits include “Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour” and “Coldplay: Music of the Spheres — Live at River Plate.”

Said Alice Webb, CEO and co-president of Mercury Studios, in a statement, “Following last year’s ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’ series, Mercury Studios couldn’t be happier to present a fresh look as the guys as they are today, during the creation of their first new music in 18 years. Collaborating with the Stones over the past few years has been a great privilege for us.”

Fulwell 73 is a partnership between Ben Winston, Leo Pearlman, Ben Turner, Gabe Turner and James Corden.

Mercury is a production studio whose efforts include the upcoming “American Symphony,” a Jon Batiste doc that has been touted for awards consideration, and “If These Walls Could Sing,” Mary McCartney’s documentary about Abbey Road Studios. The company’s “My Life as a Rolling Stone” was a four-part docuseries with installments about Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts, seen on the BBC and MGM+. Mercury is described as “powered by” but “editorially independent” from Universal Music Group, producing content around UMG’s extensive music catalog, which includes all of the Stones’ music since the late ’60s.

The album “Hackney Diamonds” comes out Friday.

