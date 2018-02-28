Documentary on Fast and Furious star Paul Walker in the works

A documentary celebrating the life and career of the late Paul Walker is in the works.

The film, I Am Paul Walker, will be produced by Derik Murray, who’s helmed previous retrospective documentaries including I Am Heath Ledger and I Am Bruce Lee.

Directed by Adrian Buitenhuis, the movie will ‘explore Walker’s prolific film career and showcase a side of Paul few knew — from his passion for the world’s oceans and marine life to helping rebuild Haiti after the devastating earthquake’, according to Entertainment Weekly.

It will also feature ‘interviews with some of Paul’s most cherished cast mates and friends who knew him best’.

Walker died in a car accident in 2013, at the age of 40, while in the middle of filming Fast & Furious 7.

View photos Paul Walker and his daughter Meadow (Credit: Meadow Walker) More

In his honour, his daughter Meadow Walker established The Paul Walker Foundation, which raises money and awareness around conservation and environmental causes, notably the oceans, an area Walker was passionate about.

I Am Paul Walker will air on the Paramount Network streaming service in the summer.

Read more

Kevin Smith has suffered a ‘massive heart attack’

Weinstein Company declares bankruptcy

Second weekend for Black Panther is one of the best ever



