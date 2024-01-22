Documentary ‘In The Clutch’ on UConn legend Sue Bird premieres at Sundance Film Festival

Fans don’t get to watch UConn women’s basketball legend Sue Bird on the court anymore, but the former Huskies superstar is debuting on the big screen this week at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Bird’s documentary, “Sue Bird: In The Clutch” premiered Sunday at the iconic film festival in Park City, Utah, and it will be screened five more times between venues in Park City and Salt Lake City through Jan. 27. The film reflects on Bird’s 21-year professional career and explores her life after retirement alongside fiancée and retired USWNT star Megan Rapinoe.

Sarah Dowland, the documentary’s director, made her directorial debut in 2020 with “The Innocence Files,” a three-episode documentary series It is her first professional foray into the sports world, but “In The Clutch” will also highlight Bird’s social justice work against “sexism, anti-LGBTQ+ prejudice, and racism toward many of her peers.”

Bird retired at the end of the 2022 WNBA season as one of the most decorated point guards in women’s basketball history. She began her career in Storrs, leading UConn to two national championships in 2000 and 2002. The Huskies had an 114-4 record in games Bird played, and she still holds the program’s career and single-season records for 3-point percentage and free-throw percentage. She was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2002 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm and spent her entire career with the franchise. Her No. 10 jersey was retired in June 2023.

Bird earned her first WNBA All-Star honors as a rookie in 2002 and ended her career with 13 All-Star selections, including in her final season in 2022. She was and eight-time All-WNBA selection — five times on the first team — and led the Storm to four WNBA championships in 2004, 2010, 2018 and 2020. Bird also won five Olympic gold medals with UConn coach Geno Auriemma leading Team USA to victories in 2012 and 2016. Bird appeared in a combined 10 Olympic Games and World Championship representing the U.S., winning 10 gold medals and a single bronze.