Documentary 'America's Governor: The Kristi Noem Story' to release Thursday

“America's Governor: The Kristi Noem Story,” a documentary focused on South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s background and rise to political power will be released at 5 p.m. Thursday on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to a press release from Transition Studios, the documentary’s production company, the 45-minute film directed by Shawn Rech will contain behind-the-scenes content from Gov. Noem, including new interviews and personal stories.

Gov. Noem became the first female South Dakota governor in 2019. The documentary trailer discusses the death of her father, her decision to hold a Fourth of July firework show at Mount Rushmore in 2021 and her rejection of state mask mandates during COVID-19.

More: Noem’s ‘banish the cartels’ obscures statewide drug problem, tribal leaders say

Most recently, Noem has faced national controversies for multiple inaccuracies in her recently released book, “No Going Back." And as of late May, all nine South Dakota tribes have officially endorsed the banishment of Noem from their lands after she made disparaging remarks earlier this year against Native American parents during a town hall in Mitchell, saying their children "have no hope." She has also continually pushed claims that Mexican drug cartels have a "presence" on South Dakota Indian reservations.

Kathryn Kovalenko is an intern for the Argus Leader, paid for by a grant program through Bethel University this summer.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: New Gov. Kristi Noem documentary will release Thursday