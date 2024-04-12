‘Doctor Who’: Varada Sethu Officially Joins Season 2 as Ncuti Gatwa’s Companion Alongside Millie Gibson

The more companions, the merrier!

Varada Sethu has officially joined “Doctor Who” Season 2 as the new companion of Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor — but she won’t be replacing current companion Millie Gibson, as previously reported.

More from Variety

In January, rumors swirled that Gibson, who made her debut as companion Ruby Sunday in the sci-fi show’s Christmas special, would not be returning for Season 2 after Gatwa was spotted filming with Sethu. However, it seems the three will take on time and space together in the second season, which is currently in production and slated to debut in 2025 on Disney+ worldwide and on the BBC in the U.K.

Sethu is best known for her role as Cinta Kaz in Disney+’s “Star Wars” spinoff “Andor.” She has also appeared in “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Annika” and “Strike Back.”

“I feel like the luckiest person in the world. It is such an honor to be a part of the Whoniverse, and I’m so grateful to the whole ‘Doctor Who’ family — because that is what they are — for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel so at home,” Sethu said in a statement. “I couldn’t ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with. This is SO much fun!”

Showrunner, writer and executive producer Russell T Davies added, “I first worked with Varada on a BBC production of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ and it’s a joy to welcome her on board the TARDIS. Right now in the studio, shooting for 2025, we’ve got Ncuti, Millie and Varada fighting side by side — we need all three, because the stakes are higher than ever!”

Gatwa’s first season as the Doctor premieres on May 10 at 7 p.m. ET on Disney+ in the U.S. and around the world, excluding the U.K., with a rerun of Christmas special “The Church on Ruby Road” and two new episodes. In the U.K., “Doctor Who” will be available to stream at midnight on May 11 via BBC iPlayer, before airing on BBC One later that day. New episodes will then drop every Friday on Disney+ and Saturdays on the BBC and BBC iPlayer.

“Doctor Who” is produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and the BBC. Additional executive producers include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.