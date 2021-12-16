New Doctor Strange multiverse figures reveal the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next big Marvel hero

Marvel Legends Series America Chavez (Photo: Hasbro)

Sam Raimi's upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promises to take audiences into the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse in a major way. And alongside returning heroes like Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wong (Benedict Wong) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), the film will also introduce a major new player in the MCU: America Chavez, aka Miss America, played by Xochitl Gomez. Introduced into Marvel Comics continuity in 2011, America hails from a parallel reality but finds her way into the main Marvel universe, where she becomes a member of the youthful super team the Young Avengers.

And Hasbro is wasting little time making this Latinx teen hero an official Marvel Legend: America is among the Multiverse of Madness characters joining the toy giant's popular line of 6-inch action figures. Yahoo Entertainment has your exclusive first look America Chavez and other figures in Hasbro's Marvel Legends Multiverse of Madness collection, which retail for $22.99 each and will be available at Target this month.

As the film's title suggests, we're poised see a multitude of Doctor Stranges in Multiverse of Madness, starting with Defender Strange, whose accessories include a fire-red portal to match his fire-red outfit.

Marvel Legends Series Defender Strange (Photo: Hasbro)

For a different shade of Strange, check out Stephen's icy-blue Astral Form, which includes a talisman and a lamp that's likely magical among its accessories.

Marvel Legends Series Astral Form Doctor Strange (Photo: Hasbro)

And, of course, there's just plain ol' Doc Strange, whose appearance (and accessories) have been updated to reflect Cumberbatch's sequel likeness.

Marvel Legends Series Doctor Strange (Photo: Hasbro)

Meanwhile, Strange's trusty partner-in-magic, Wong, and their quasi-nemesis, Master Mordo (played by Chiwetel Ejiofor), also receive Multiverse-appropriate Marvel Legends makeovers.

Marvel Legends Series Marvel’s Wong (Photo: Hasbro)

Marvel Legends Series Master Mordo (Photo: Hasbro)

Collect all six of these figures, and you'll be able to assemble a Very Special Multiversal Guest Star: Rintrah, Marvel's green-skinned version of a vintage Grecian minotaur. Hey, if Miss America is destined to help Kate Bishop and Wiccan and Speed form the Young Avengers, maybe Rintrah can buddy up with Pizza Dog and Goose to create the Animal Avengers.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Rintrah Build a Figure (Photo: Hasbro)

Hasbro's Marvel Legends Multiverse of Madness action figures will be available at Target.