Doctor Who star John Barrowman thanks 'fan family' for support amid misconduct accusations

John Barrowman is speaking out and thanking "his fan family" for their support after admitting he engaged in inappropriate behavior while playing Captain Jack Harkness on the set of BBC's Doctor Who.

In a video posted to Twitter, Barrowman thanked "everybody who has reached out with the countless messages of support over the past few weeks," explaining that, "it has meant such a great deal to me and has really touched me to know that people are supporting me and standing by me and sending their love and all of their appreciation and kind words."

A Huge ‘Thank You’ to all of you who have reached out in support over the last few weeks. Jb pic.twitter.com/2RJdD5B4L1 — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) May 31, 2021

Barrowman's video apology ended on an uplifting note, as he expressed hope that "we will all be back together some time soon and I look forward to it."

Last month, BBC launched an investigation after Doctor Who actors who worked on the set in the 2000s came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against actor and director Noel Clarke, who played the character Mickey from 2005 until 2010. Clarke and his lawyers have vehemently denied all allegations against him. Those reports brought to light previous stories of Barrowman's inappropriate behavior, which involved exposing himself to co-workers on numerous occasions. In 2008, Barrowman apologized to BBC 1 radio after pulling down his pants during an interview, admitting he "went too far."

James Pardon/BBC America John Barrowman on "Doctor Who."

The Guardian reported that while Barrowman admitted to "tomfoolery," he maintained it was never meant to be sexual.

"With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously," he said. "Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed."

Related Content: