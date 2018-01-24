‘Doctor Who’ Star Jodie Whittaker Demanded the Same Salary as Peter Capaldi

New “Doctor Who” star Jodie Whittaker said that she demanded equal pay with outgoing Doctor Peter Capaldi, and she is surprised that anyone would be talking about it. Speaking at the National Television Awards, Whittaker told Radio Times, “It’s an incredibly important time and the notion [of equal pay] should be supported. It’s a bit of a shock that it’s a surprise to everyone that it should be supported!”

“Doctor Who” fans rejoiced when it was announced that Jodie Whittaker was cast as the 13th Doctor, the first time the Time Lord would be played by a woman. The news was long overdue, as the BBC had been teasing the idea of a female doctor for many years without delivering. Last year, the network came under fire when a report revealed huge pay disparity between women and men.

Following the report, BBC Director-General Tony Hall promised that Whittaker would receive pay parity with Capaldi, between £200,000 and £249,999 per episode. Hall also said he is aiming to close the gender pay gap at the BBC by 2020.

“I know I do not speak just on behalf of the women here, I speak on behalf of the men and the women,” said Whittaker, who is currently filming the next season of “Doctor Who.”

