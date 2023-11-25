Doctor Who: 'Specials are first time in 17 years I know nothing'

Chris Chibnall asked colleagues to keep the specials a secret from him

A former Doctor Who boss says the new special is "the first time in 17 years" he won't know what will happen.

Chris Chibnall, Doctor Who's former boss, added he asked colleagues to keep the specials a secret from him.

Mr Chibnall was speaking to BBC Radio Bristol's Joe Sims, who appeared in another of his shows, Broadchurch, which was partly filmed in Clevedon.

One of Mr Chibnall's first decisions was casting Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who's title role.

Mr Sims said that Broadchurch actors had all been speculating that Olivia Coleman, who starred in the series, would get the job.

"You were all so brilliantly tight-lipped about it, nothing came out," he said.

"All of sudden you see Jodie and you think what a brilliant decision."

Doctor Who: The Star Beast airs on Saturday at 18:30pm - 60 years since it premiered.

Of the three upcoming specials, many exterior scenes were filmed in Bristol. That continues into the run of 15th Doctor Ncuti Gatwa.

Mr Chibnall added the specials are a "celebration of British culture".

The special is one of three new hour-long episodes to celebrate Doctor Who's diamond anniversary.

Screenwriter Russel T Davies, who was the fantasy drama's showrunner until 2009, has taken over from Mr Chibnall as the show's executive producer.

One of his first responsibilities was to decide who would follow Jodie Whittaker's steps and become the 14th Doctor.

'Please tell me nothing'

Chris Chibnall, a long-time Doctor Who fan, said he knows "nothing other than what's been in the trailer".

Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol, he said: "What I've been desperate for is to know nothing. When Russell came in I said 'please tell me nothing'.

"We did the very final seconds of our last episode which is obviously when David first appears. Jodie regenerates into David as the 14th Doctor. I said 'I don't want to see it, I don't want to see that bit until it goes out'.

David Tennant and Catherine Tate are reunited for three 60th anniversary specials

"They told me 'no, you're the exec producer you have to watch it and sign it off like everyone else'.

"So I know nothing other than what's been in the trailer about what's coming up. Which is the first time for me in 16-17 years so this will be the first time I don't know what's going to happen.

"I've really worked hard at that."

Mr Chibnall added the specials are a "celebration of British culture" and hopes it's the "biggest show in the world".

Wrecked plane parts have been brought onto the set

David Tennant will return as the Doctor for the specials after leaving in 2010, as well as Catherine Tate, before Ncuti Gatwa plays the top role and takes over the Tardis.

Tennant and Neil Patrick Harris were pictured filming in Bristol for the show's specials last year.

Doctor Who: The Star Beast is on BBC One on Saturday 25 November at 18:30 GMT.

