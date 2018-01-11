Doctor Who series 11 reveals new Jodie Whittaker image

From Digital Spy

The BBC has dropped a new official image of Jodie Whittaker ahead of the launch of Doctor Who series 11.

The new series is currently filming, having commenced shooting in late 2017 – around November time.

The latest image, which shows Jodie's Doctor looking wistfully into the distance, was posted by the Beeb on social media with the caption: "Looking to the future..."

And presumably the past, and the present, all at once. She is a Time Lord after all.

Series 11 of Doctor Who – slated for autumn on BBC One – will be the first under new showrunner Chris Chibnall, best known for his work on ITV's Broadchurch.

Chibnall's not just introducing a new Doctor, he'll be inventing his own companions too.

The 13th Doctor's new friends are Yasmin (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole), and Graham (Bradley Walsh) – yes, we'll be getting a fully-fledged TARDIS team.

It's also been officially confirmed how many episodes we'll be getting in 2018 – with just 10 as opposed to the recent standard of 12. However, they'll be longer outings – 50 minutes, rather than 45, with a bumper-length series opener running to a full hour.

Chibnall apparently has a "five-year" plan for the series... and he won't be playing it safe. "What the BBC was after was risk and boldness," he said in June 2017.

We can't wait. Anyone got a TARDIS handy?

