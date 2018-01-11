Doctor Who series 11: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

The Peter Capaldi era is over – as is Steven Moffat's tenure as Doctor Who showrunner. We've had the Christmas special and only have to wait a few months before the next series arrives – a handful of heartbeats to a Time Lord.

Here's everything we know about series 11 so far.

Doctor Who season 11 release date: When will it air?

View photos Photo credit: BBC More

Capaldi's last episode – and that of Steven Moffat, series boss since 2010 – aired on Christmas Day at 5.30pm on BBC One.

You can relive that powerhouse final monologue and full regeneration scene right here:

So how long will we have to wait for the next series? Broadcast suggested in an interview with Moffat that Doctor Who won't be back again until Autumn 2018, with Moffat himself also citing cite "the autumn of 2018" as a potential launch date in a later interview with Doctor Who Magazine.

This rough transmission date was eventually confirmed by the BBC itself in October.

Previously, whenever the show has launched in the autumn, it's started filming in the first week of that year – though shooting on series 11 began a little earlier than January 2018, commencing in late 2017 - around November time.

Related: Steven Moffat says it's "incredibly exciting" handing Doctor Who over to Chris Chibnall

Doctor Who season 11 cast: Who will play the new Doctor?

Though he apparently came close to signing up for a fourth series, Capaldi regenerated this festive season... which means Chibnall's first and most important job as showrunner has been to cast a new Doctor.

The Broadchurch writer has teamed up again with Jodie Whittaker, who becomes the first female star to play the iconic sci-fi role in Doctor Who's 54-year history.

She made her debut as the Thirteenth Doctor in the 2017 Christmas special with just two words in that unmistakable Yorkshire accent.

"Oh, brilliant."

"I'm beyond excited to begin this epic journey – with Chris and with every Whovian on this planet. It's more than an honour to play the Doctor," she said.

"It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can't wait."

Related: Why it's about time we had a female Doctor Who – and what Jodie Whittaker's casting might mean for the show

"I always knew I wanted the Thirteenth Doctor to be a woman and we're thrilled to have secured our number one choice," Chibnall added. "Her audition for The Doctor simply blew us all away.

"Jodie is an in-demand, funny, inspiring, super-smart force of nature and will bring loads of wit, strength and warmth to the role. The Thirteenth Doctor is on her way."

Whittaker's striking outfit as the new Doctor was subsequently revealed on November 9, 2017, along with a first look at her slightly redesigned TARDIS (no St. John's ambulance badge, plus the old 'Pull To Open' sign is now dark blue rather than white).