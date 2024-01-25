Doctor Says Drugs Likely Played A Part In Chiefs Fans’ Tragic Deaths

A medical professional is speaking out about the death of three Kansas City Chiefs fans, claiming drugs probably played a part in the tragedy.

This comes after the brother of one of the Kansas City Chiefs fans claimed there was “something” more than alcohol in their systems.

As you know, David Harrington, Ricky Johnson, and Clayton McGeeney were found dead in the backyard of a home that their friend, Jordan Willis, rented out to host a watch party for the Chiefs vs Chargers game on January 7.

It wasn't until January 9 that the bodies were discovered -- two days after the group of friends had supposedly left the house.

Facebook | Clayton McGeeney

The bodies were only found after McGeeney’s fiancée requested a welfare check after he did not return home Sunday night. When police arrived at the rental home, Willis reportedly answered the door in his underwear and had an empty wine glass in his hand. He claims he had no idea his friends were dead in his backyard.

Willis’ attorney, John Picerno, says Willis was sleeping for two days, near a loud fan and wearing noise-canceling headphones, and that is why he never responded to the victim's friends and family members who were trying to contact him.

Doctor Says It's “Plausible” Drugs Are Found In Chiefs Fans' Systems

Facebook | Ricky Johnson

As the friends and family members await the completion of an autopsy and the toxicology reports, Dr. Caleb Alexander, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University, is giving his insight into the mysterious case, stating it is "plausible" that drugs played a part in the deaths.

“It’s one thing for a person to tragically end up in a snowdrift after leaving a bar. But it’s a completely different story for three people to end up dead sitting on somebody’s back porch after a party,” Dr. Caleb Alexander told The Post.

Alexander, who specializes in drug use and safety, says the victims could have been “either intentionally or unintentionally” exposed to the possible drugs. “It certainly could be consistent with opioids, benzodiazepines, antihistamines, barbiturates, muscle relaxants,” he said, adding, “There are dozens of potential prescription drugs that when combined with alcohol could cause a level of sedation that would lead to ultimately freezing to death."

Doctor Says Illicit Opioids Are Also A Possibility

Facebook | David Harrington

“Any of these with alcohol acts synergistically with many prescription drugs to increase their potency, and their potential to cause sedation and other adverse effects,” the doctor added.

Illicit opioids such as fentanyl are also a possibility, as Dr. Alexander says, "That could account for three individuals rapidly losing consciousness and ultimately succumbing from the weather."

Of course, again, this is pure speculation as the doctor added, “They didn’t necessarily have to die from the drugs … they could have just frozen, frozen to death.”

“The fact that there’s three individuals really heightens the curiosity and the tragedy of this case and, I think, increases the likelihood that something more than moderate amounts of alcohol were at play here,” he continued.

The doctor's insight aligns with one of the victims' brother's speculation, as he previously stated, “There’s no way that a coincidence of three grown men who all are fairly smart individuals would die in that way on the same night without something else being involved.”

“Even if one of them was not inebriated, they would’ve brought the other two inside,” he told PEOPLE.

Kansas City Chiefs Fans' Deaths Not Being Investigating As Homicide

MEGA

Following the strategy, Captain Jake Becchina of the Kansas City Police Department said the “case is 100% NOT being investigated as a homicide.”

Jordan Willis’s attorney, John Picerno, claims that Willis is “anxiously awaiting the results of the autopsy and toxicology report.” He also said that his client “does not know the timing or manner of their deaths, nor does he know how or when they exited his house. He had no knowledge that they remained in his backyard.”

No arrests have been made at this time.