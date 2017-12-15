Doctor Who legends assemble for Red Nose Day raffle prize

Seven ex-Doctors (the time lord kind) assembled in London yesterday thanks to a raffle prize won on Red Nose Day.

Emma Freud, wife of Red Nose Day co-founder Richard Curtis, live tweeted the occasion too, which took place at London restaurant The Wolseley.





Six raffle winners, who bid on a place at the table in an online auction in March, got to have breakfast with the screen stars, raising a massive £600,000 for worthy causes along the way.

For @rednoseday we held a raffle to have breakfast with 7 Dr Whos. It’s today! Sylvester McCoy and Colin Baker are IN THE BUILDING. #RNDbreakfastofdoctors pic.twitter.com/xqXjZyNUNm — emma freud (@emmafreud) December 14, 2017





Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi all attended the breakfast, though due to filming commitments, McGann and Capaldi appeared via iPad.





Show-runner Steven Moffat and Curtis, who at one time wrote for Doctor Who, were also in attendance for the historic meeting of Doctors.

Peter Capaldi isn't in England, but he IS with us for the #RNDbreakfastofdoctors …. he beamed in to the head of a mannequin of his Dr Who costume, VIA SPACE. Typical Doctor. pic.twitter.com/eEFlGNmaPW — emma freud (@emmafreud) December 14, 2017





Paul McGann is away filming, but with us in his spirit, and image, in a time/space dimension type of way. #RNDbreakfastofdoctors pic.twitter.com/DBHvZmXWaV — emma freud (@emmafreud) December 14, 2017





David Tennant has landed. With red hair for red nose day? Richard officially overwhelmed now. #RNDbreakfastofdoctors pic.twitter.com/sOh3TUJCfZ — emma freud (@emmafreud) December 14, 2017





And as a bonus, Peter Purves, who prior to his days on Blue Peter was first Doctor William Hartnell’s assistant, and Freema Agyeman, assistant to Tennant’s Doctor, also pitched in.

You can't have a breakfast without someone serving it… meet our waiters… @BluePeterPurves (companion to Dr number 1), and @FreemaOfficial (companion to Dr number 10). #RNDbreakfastofdoctors pic.twitter.com/EJ41Bz8cpi — emma freud (@emmafreud) December 14, 2017





Freud called it ‘the greatest breakfast of my life’, not least because of the company, but for the huge amount raised for charity.

Greatest breakfast of my life. Never had a meal which has transformed so many thousands of lives. Thank you excellent Doctors, noble companions, @omaze and @GivergyUK for raising £600k for @rednoseday projects. My heroes. #RNDbreakfastofdoctors pic.twitter.com/5EZKauqzoO — emma freud (@emmafreud) December 14, 2017





