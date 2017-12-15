    Doctor Who legends assemble for Red Nose Day raffle prize

    Seven ex-Doctors (the time lord kind) assembled in London yesterday thanks to a raffle prize won on Red Nose Day.

    Emma Freud, wife of Red Nose Day co-founder Richard Curtis, live tweeted the occasion too, which took place at London restaurant The Wolseley.


    Six raffle winners, who bid on a place at the table in an online auction in March, got to have breakfast with the screen stars, raising a massive £600,000 for worthy causes along the way.


    Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi all attended the breakfast, though due to filming commitments, McGann and Capaldi appeared via iPad.


    Show-runner Steven Moffat and Curtis, who at one time wrote for Doctor Who, were also in attendance for the historic meeting of Doctors.




    And as a bonus, Peter Purves, who prior to his days on Blue Peter was first Doctor William Hartnell’s assistant, and Freema Agyeman, assistant to Tennant’s Doctor, also pitched in.


    Freud called it ‘the greatest breakfast of my life’, not least because of the company, but for the huge amount raised for charity.


