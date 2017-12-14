Doctor Who fans can pilot the TARDIS in cool VR game

From Digital Spy

Doctor Who fans, now's your chance to travel anywhere in space and time in your very own adventure with The Doctor.

The BBC has completely revamped the super-fun Time Vortex 360 into a full-throttle VR experience, where players can pilot the TARDIS through time vortexes from the current series or those from the 1960s and 1980s.

You can indulge your inner-River Song as you help the Doctor dodge obstacles from the future and the past, as you attempt to make it through the time vortex without a crater-sized hole in the TARDIS. Check out a teaser for Doctor Who Time Vortex VR below:

Those with VR capability can play Doctor Who Time Vortex VR using Google Daydream, Samsung Gear VR, HTC Vive or cardboard headsets using a web browser.

The game is also available in mobile and tablet form. All you have to do to race through all of time and space is click here to access the BBC's Taster site.

"This game allows you to step inside one of the most iconic title sequences in TV history, as you pilot the TARDIS through modern, 80s and 60s versions of the vortex. Digital innovation is at the very heart of Doctor Who – and this new game combines casual, arcade-style gaming with virtual reality to create an unforgettable experience," the BBC's creative director of digital drama, Jo Pearce, announced.

"After releasing the 360 version of the game, we had lots of comments from players suggesting it would make a great VR experience. For this re-boot we wanted to offer a VR gaming experience that is as accessible as possible and test the limits of what is possible to develop using WebVR."

View photos Photo credit: Simon Ridgway / BBC More

Doctor Who Time Vortex VR should make for a fun distraction until 'Twice Upon a Time' airs on Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC America, bringing to an end the Peter Capaldi and Steven Moffat era.

The Christmas special will culminate with the regeneration of the Twelfth Doctor into Jodie Whittaker, who'll set off on her own adventures with new companions Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, and Mandip Gill next year.

Watch a trailer for 'Twice Upon a Time' below:

