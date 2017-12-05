Doctor Who cuts Whittaker's first scene from screenings

From Digital Spy

If you really can't wait for this year's Doctor Who Christmas special then there will be a tour of early screenings that are absolutely free of charge.

BUT there is a caveat: the screenings won't include the entirety of 'Twice Upon a Time', as the BBC are saving Jodie Whittaker's debut scene until Christmas Day.

One screening location is particularly special for multiple reasons: The Telegraph & Argus are reporting that Bradford's former Odeon will be opened to the public for the first time in 17 years(!).

On December 22, 600 fans who applied through the Shows and Tours website will descend (with sonic screwdrivers and jelly babies in hand) on the venue for one night only.

Those who have went there back in the day will find that it has been totally refurbished as part of a multi-million pound project to repurpose the Odeon as a live music venue, with work scheduled to be completed in 2020.

"The BBC is regularly in Bradford and wanted somewhere unusual to screen the Dr Who Christmas special," David Wilson, director of Bradford UNESCO City of Film said.

"They asked if they could use the Odeon and we said yes as long as they could get agreement from Bradford Council and do the risk assessments and health and safety checks through council officers.

"It is really a BBC event, we have just helped facilitate them using the Odeon and were really happy to do so."

The location is also even more poignant because Bradford isn't too far from Jodie Whittaker's birthplace of Skelmanthorpe, with both based in West Yorkshire.

In fact, it looks like Whittaker might be keeping her natural accent, if Steven Moffat's interview with SFX Magazine is anything to go by.

"You'll spend more time in that first episode reacting to her accent than her gender," he said. "It'll be, 'Oh, what a big fuss... oh, she's funny, isn't she?... Yorkshire? Why's she got a Yorkshire accent?' That's going to be it."

We're really not sure if he's joking or not.

Doctor Who 'Twice Upon a Time' airs December 25 on BBC One.

