‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special Trailer: Farewell Peter Capaldi, Hello Jodie Whittaker (Video)

Is there a doctor in the house? Oh, all of you are. BBC America just dropped the trailer for this year’s “Doctor Who” Christmas special, “Twice Upon A Time,” which will serve as the farewell to Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi.

And yeah, yeah, yeah — it’ll get to Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker. Before that ultimate regeneration, however, the First Doctor comes back into our lives circa David Bradley. (The original First Doctor, William Hartnell, died like 42 years ago — so you’ll forgive his absence. Hartnell’s initial replacement, Richard Hurndall, passed away in 1984.)

Rounding out the annual holiday special are Pearl Mackie as Bill Potts and Mark Gatiss as the Captain.

Also Read: 'Doctor Who': First Look at Jodie Whittaker's New Costume

Immediately following “Twice Upon A Time,” BBC America will premiere another special: “Doctor Who: Farewell to Peter Capaldi.” Narrated by actor Colin McFarlane, the kiss-off will feature archive footage and interviews — including Capaldi’s first script read through to his very last. It also features Steven Moffat reflecting upon his time as a writer and then later as executive producer, revealing some of his best and worst moments from his tenure, as well as his favorite episodes.

Watch the Christmas special trailer above.

“Twice Upon A Time” premieres Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25 at 9/8c on BBC America.

Related stories from TheWrap:

'Doctor Who' Christmas Special Teaser: Time Lords Bicker, But New Doctor Jodie Whittaker Is MIA (Video)

'Doctor Who': Jodie Whitaker's Co-Stars Are Revealed

'Doctor Who' Spinoff 'Class' Canceled After One Semester