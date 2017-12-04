Doctor Who boss never tried to get Carey Mulligan back

From Digital Spy

Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat has said that he knew for "ages" that the next Doctor would be a woman, but added that he never really tried to get 'Blink' star Carey Mulligan back in the TARDIS.

The outgoing showrunner also told Radio Times that he was more bothered by the drastic height changes between Doctors than any change in gender

"I suppose at the back of my mind I've known for ages the next Doctor was going to be a woman – although I didn't know which woman," he said.

Moffat added: "In the bonkers science of regeneration, gender doesn't seem to be a problem, but what has always puzzled me is: how does he change height?

"That means between Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy a hell of a lot of matter goes missing from the universe. Where is it?"

Before Jodie Whittaker was cast as the next Doctor, a name that often was touted as a potential first female Doctor was Carey Mulligan.

Her starring turn in fan favourite episode 'Blink' came before massive movie roles in films like An Education, Never Let Me Go, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, Drive, Shame, The Great Gatsby and Inside Llewyn Davis.

Moffat explained that he had never really tried to get her back in any capacity, because he knew it just wasn't going to happen.

"No," he said when asked if he'd asked her to come back. "I know it's a no."

Moffat said: "It's funny but 'Blink', I say immodestly, is a very famous episode of television and yet Carey Mulligan, who was the star of it, I'm almost certain wouldn't even remember being in Doctor Who.

"I don't think she was much of a fan, or anything. They liked her so much, they said, 'Do you want to be the next companion?' but she said no. God, she was amazing."

Moffat's swansong 'Twice Upon a Time' has been described as an "uplifting new tale about the power of hope in humanity's darkest hours".

Peter Capaldi is joined by Pearl Mackie (Bill), and David Bradley (the First Doctor).

