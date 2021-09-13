Doctor Who actress Tanya Fear found days after a missing persons report was filed with L.A.P.D.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Tayna Fear

UPDATE: Actress Tanya Fear has been found after having been missing for the past few days.

A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the news to EW and noted that the "family has been notified." No other updates on the matter were offered at this time.

Despite what the L.A.P.D. tells EW, the @FindTanyaFear Twitter account set up by her family noted that "the family haven't confirmed this yet." When reached for comment, Fear's manager, Alex Cole, said, "We will have a statement shortly once we have confirmation ourselves."

Please the family haven’t confirmed this yet. Please wait for an official update. Thanks — #FindTanyaFear (@FindTanyaFear) September 13, 2021

A missing persons report was filed with authorities on Thursday after Fear had been seen last leaving her L.A. home without her phone or purse. The original story continues below.

EARLIER: Friends and family of Doctor Who and Kick-Ass 2 actress Tanyaradzwa "Tanya" Fear are asking for help after reporting her missing.

Fear, 31, lives near the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and was last seen three days ago at the Trader Joe's in Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, according to a Twitter account that was set up to #FindTanyaFear.

A press release, shared on the social media account, mentions that Fear left her home on Thursday without her cell phone or purse, and was later reported missing by a friend.

"I am devastated about this situation, and I appeal to anyone with information to please come forward to bring our daughter back home safely," Fear's mother, Yvonne Marimo, said in a statement.

The family asks that anyone with information reach out to the @FindTanyaFear Twitter account.

Fear's manager, Alex Cole, and the Los Angeles Police Department didn't immediately respond to EW requests for comment.

Cole told ABC 7's Eyewitness News that he spoke with her several days ago and she seemed fine.

"Since she's been here, she's had a great career and this is just the beginning," he said in a statement. "We're obviously concerned and (hope) we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her."

The Twitter page includes information about how to recognize Fear, including a photo.

This account is dedicated to finding our beloved Tanya Fear who went missing in the Hollywood Bowl area on 9th Sep 2021. Tanya has a distinct British accent, is 5ft4, weighs about 140lbs, brown eyes, black hair and her hair looks like the picture below. #FindTanyaFear pic.twitter.com/ntTrhaR1pv — #FindTanyaFear (@FindTanyaFear) September 12, 2021

Fear appeared on a 2018 episode of Doctor Who as Dr. Jade McIntyre. She also appeared on shows like Spotless, Endeavour, and Midsomer Murders, and in the film A Moving Image.

The actress had recently embarked on a stand-up comedy career.

