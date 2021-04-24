DMX's Fiancée Desiree Lindstrom Says 'Today Is Very Hard for Me and My Family' Ahead of Memorial

Desiree Lindstrom is continuing to mourn the death of her late fiancé, rapper DMX.

On Saturday, which was the day of the public memorial at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in honor of the "Party Up (Up In Here)" rapper, Lindstrom shared a tribute to the star — whose real name was Earl Simmons.

"Today is very hard for me and my family… but one thing that is keeping me going is knowing that my son and I just gained an amazing angel, my fiancé and Exodus father Earl Simmons," Lindstrom wrote on Instagram, sharing a photograph of herself and their 4-year-old son Exodus.

"I will forever love you and you will always be in my heart!" she concluded.

Also on Saturday, DMX's ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, shared a photo of herself on the way to the memorial, dressed in red and black.

Lindstrom's latest Instagram post comes about after she posted a tribute to DMX on April 17, marking the first time she had spoken out since his death.

DMX died at White Plains Hospital in New York on April 9, one week after suffering a heart attack.

"The first night we met and you held me close. I knew I would never let go. I was lost in you and nothing else mattered. My best friend, my baby, my love... truly my everything," Lindstrom wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair together.

"Thank you for us. Thank you for Exodus," she added, referencing their young son. "Thank you God for Earl Simmons... forever X."

Shortly after his death, Lindstrom got a tattoo of the words "Dog Love," the name of a song DMX released in 2006, as well as an "X" in the same font that the rapper used to stylize his name.

"I feel honored to be able to do this memorial but also saddened," Black Ink Crew artist Krystal Kills wrote alongside a photo of the tattoo. "Your light was unmatchable."

"@desi123love I pray you find your way through these dark times, and remember the love you had for each other will forever be untethered," the tattoo artist added. "I'm glad I got to witness it."