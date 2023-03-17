Djimon Hounsou Is ‘Still Struggling to Make a Dollar’ in Hollywood: ‘I Feel Tremendously Cheated’ in Terms of Pay and Workload

276
Zack Sharf
·3 min read

Djimon Hounsou’s acting career spans 33 years and includes two Academy Award nominations (“In America” and “Blood Diamond”), action blockbusters like “Furious 7,” superhero movies such as “Shazam!” and collaborations with Steven Spielberg (“Amistad”) and Ridley Scott (“Gladiator”), yet he told The Guardian that he still feels “tremendously cheated” when it comes to Hollywood pay.

“I’m still struggling to try to make a dollar!” Hounsou said. “I’ve come up in the business with some people who are absolutely well off and have very little of my accolades. So I feel cheated, tremendously cheated, in terms of finances and in terms of the workload as well.”

More from Variety

“I’ve gone to studios for meetings and they’re like: ‘Wow, we felt like you just got off the boat and then went back [after ‘Amistad’]. We didn’t know you were here as a true actor,’” Hounsou continued. “When you hear things like that, you can see that some people’s vision of you, or what you represent, is very limiting. But it is what it is. It’s up to me to redeem that.”

“I still have to prove why I need to get paid,” he added. “They always come at me with a complete low ball: ‘We only have this much for the role, but we love you so much and we really think you can bring so much’… Film after film, it’s a struggle. I have yet to meet the film that paid me fairly.”

Hounsou said Hollywood has overlooked him from the beginning, starting with his breakthrough role as a rebellious enslaved person in Spielberg’s “Amistad.” Despite earning universal acclaim, it was his co-star Anthony Hopkins who got the film’s sole Oscar nomination. With 2016’s “Blood Diamond,” the Academy nominated Hounsou for supporting actor and his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio for lead actor, despite the film equally focusing on Hounsou’s character.

“I felt seriously cheated,” Hounsou told The Guardian. “Today, we talk so much about the Oscars being so white, but I remember there was a time where I had no support at all: no support from my own people, no support from the media, from the industry itself. It felt like: ‘You should be happy that you’ve got nominated,’ and that’s that.”

Hounsou is now back in theaters as a wizard in Warner Bros.’ “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” It’s a supporting role that has been greatly expanded compared to the limited screen time he got in the first “Shazam!” movie.

“Out of them all, the DC universe has a level of respect,” Hounsou said. “There wasn’t much to the role at first, and I did it and it was fun. But the second time around it was a little more respectful.”

“From time to time, [Hollywood] themselves make the point of saying: ‘We should give him more, he’s a little under-appreciated.’ I think they recognize that themselves,” Hounsou concluded. “Hey, it’s the struggle I have to overcome!”

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • Viral video shows girl in China begging on her knees before woman finally returns her dropped money

    The incident reportedly occurred on the street in Guangzhou in southern China’s Guangdong province over the weekend. A video of the incident, filmed by a male passerby, shows two teenage girls confronting the woman. “Whoever picks up the money should own it,” the woman says, according to South China Morning Post, citing the news outlet Xiaoran Video.

  • Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend says his favorite spot to grab a quick bite is a restaurant that opened in a Miami gas station

    Rob Gronkowski and longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek have found some pretty great date spots in their nearly 10 years together.

  • Lance Reddick Dies: ‘John Wick’, ‘The Wire’, ‘Fringe’ & ‘Bosch’ Actor Was 60

    Lance Reddick, a prolific actor who played Charon in all four John Wick films and was a series regular on The Wire, Fringe and Bosch among dozens of other roles spanning a quarter-century, died today. He was 60. His rep at Portrait PR confirmed the news, saying he died of natural causes but not providing […]

  • Lost dog reunited with her owner after video of it waiting outside every day goes viral

    A lost dog in Malaysia was reunited with her owner after a video of the pet waiting outside a shop in the pouring rain went viral. The video, which was posted to TikTok by user @jimjimmie in December last year, shows the dog sitting outside a shop in Sembilan. According to the shop’s owner, the dog had been sitting outside for four days straight.

  • Boeing Says There Was No Pain or Suffering in 737 Max Crash Because Everyone Died Instantly

    We’re one week past the four-year anniversary of the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, which went down in Ethiopia shortly after takeoff on March 10, 2019, killing all 157 people onboard. It was the second crash involving a Boeing 737 Max airplane, occurring just a few months after Lion Air Flight 610 went down in Indonesia on October 29, 2018, killing all 189 passengers. But now, in U.S. court proceedings between Boeing and the families of roughly 80 victims of the Ethiopian Airlines cras

  • George Kittle's heartfelt goodbye to 49ers lost in 2023 NFL free agency

    George Kittle said his public goodbyes Friday with a touching Instagram post to his former 49ers teammates.

  • Mom says teacher called her son’s kimchi lunch ‘distracting,’ ‘inappropriate’ in viral Reddit thread

    A preschool teacher purportedly banned a student from eating a lunch that included kimchi because it was “distracting” for his classmates and has an “unpleasant” odor. According to flowergardens0, her child’s typical lunch consists of “small celery sticks with blue cheese, goat cheese, kimchi, spam and spicy Doritos marinated in sriracha.” After school earlier this week, the child’s teacher called the Redditor to talk about her son’s lunch.

  • Sydney man accused of drugging, filming his sexual assaults of Korean women

    A man described as a “prominent member” of Sydney’s Indian community is currently on trial for 13 counts of rape, among multiple other sex crimes, in Australia. Balesh Dhankhar, former president of the Indian diaspora organization OFBJP Australia, stands accused of rape by five women, all of whom are Korean and in their mid-20s. The women claimed that they were lured by Dhankhar under the pretext of offering them jobs before he drugged and raped them in his apartment between January 2018 and October 2018.

  • 3 men falsely accused of sexual assault by Eleanor Williams testify they attempted suicide

    Four men who were falsely accused of rape by Eleanor Williams have spoken out about the severe impact her lies had on their lives, including suicide attempts and being sectioned in a psychiatric unit. Williams, 22, from Barrow-in-Furness, England, was convicted in January of eight counts of perverting the course of justice for falsely claiming that she was raped and trafficked by an "Asian grooming gang." Williams was sentenced to eight and a half years during her sentencing hearing at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, in which Judge Robert Altham said he found her allegations to be “complete fiction” and criticized her for showing “no significant signs of remorse.”

  • Florida university fires professor after racial justice lessons prompted parent complaint

    A Palm Beach Atlantic University professor, whose lessons about racial justice put him at odds with school administrators in Florida, has been fired.