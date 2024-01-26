DJ Rick Buchanan Found Decapitated in Memphis Home

Originally appeared on E! Online

Tennessee authorities are investigating the mysterious death of Memphis DJ Rick "Slick Rick" Buchanan.

The body of the 59-year-old was found decapitated inside his home Jan. 24, his brother John Buchanan, 60, told FOX13 Memphis.

"I walked in and then I found him," he said in an on-camera interview posted Jan. 25, "and called 911."

He added, "I thought his coat was up over his head, like it was cold or something. So I just ran out and then I ran back in and I noticed that it wasn't that, that it was something worse."

A Memphis Police Department spokesperson confirmed to E! News that officers responded to an ambulance call made from the house and found a deceased man inside. The cause of his death is undetermined at this time and the investigation is ongoing, they said. No details about the condition of Rick's body were released.

Following the DJ's death, his family started a GoFundMe to help with his funeral costs and to also raise money for a potential donation to a charity in his name.

"As many have learned, Slick Rick is sadly no longer with us," the page read. "There are still many unanswered questions, and the family appreciates the outpour of love they are receiving."

The message continued, "If you knew Rick, you know he gave to anyone he could, friends, strangers, and charities like MDA. He used his voice and personality to raise unthinkable amounts of money for others. He was also a champion of Memphis music and took pride in presenting, playing, and promoting local music at The Stage Stop."

The music venue—which is owned by Rick's mother Nita Makris, who operated it for more than 40 years until her retirement in 2018—shared a tribute on Facebook, which read, "RIP SLICK RICK."

Prior to his death, Rick faced personal struggles in recent years. After he was injured in a 2014 shooting by two men just outside the Stage Shop, it became hard for him to find work and he became more of a homebody, his brother said. No arrests were made.

In addition to his family, Rick is also survived by his dog, Lucky. John told FOX13 Memphis that he plans on adopting the pet.

