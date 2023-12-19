DIY SOS Big Build transforms Harlow mental health hub

A derelict bungalow has been turned into a centre to help people with their mental health by the TV show DIY SOS, hundreds of tradespeople and the cast of EastEnders.

The Butterfly Effect Wellbeing group's new base in Harlow, Essex, has therapy rooms, a garden and an exercise area after about two months' of work.

Co-founder Angie Hannibal described the new hub as "an absolute godsend".

Its thought a second hub may be needed in future to cope with demand.

Nick Knowles says people working on the build left feeling "10ft tall"

Ms Hannibal set up the group in 2019 with her mother Chris Dyson who suffered with poor mental health.

But when Ms Dyson took her own life in March 2020, her daughter decided to run the group seven days a week and says she has since helped more than 4,000 people in Harlow.

It organises men's meet-ups, cooking and craft workshops, therapy sessions, a singing group and sessions for teenagers.

'Reassured'

"I still can't believe it to be honest. Every time I go in there I think 'did this really happen? Is it real?" said Ms Hannibal.

It is the first time the group has had a permanent home.

DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles added: "There aren't the facilities to help people that there should be.

"I'm just reassured there are people like Angie in the world who will put the effort in to do these things."

How do the DIY SOS team work so quickly?

In October, plumbers, builders and joiners around Harlow were set a challenge - to do six months' work in just six days.

Only 150 were allowed to volunteer on the site each day, but more than double would show up every time.

It meant hundreds were turned away over the space of the week. None were paid.

The show's interior designer, Gabby Blackman, said these numbers show how Harlow wanted to get behind such an important cause.

EastEnders cast members including Perry Fenwick, Gillian Wright and Natalie Cassidy volunteered.

Fenwick, who plays Billy Mitchell in the soap, said: "For the people around here [this building] will be almost like a Queen Vic - a meeting place where you can get to know your neighbours and not feel on your own."

The full DIY SOS programme is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830