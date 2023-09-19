Dixie D'Amelio gets candid about Charli and Landon Barker holding 'a dating draft' to find her a boyfriend

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio aren't ones to shy away from the camera and the latest season of The D'Amelio Show is no exception.

The sisters, who rose to fame as TikTok stars, boasting 151.1M (Charli) and 56.9M (Dixie) followers, respectively, say Season 3 of their Hulu series, which premieres Wednesday, will showcase the ups, downs and in-betweens of their careers, family relationships and dating lives.

"We did a lot of weird things this season," Dixie, 22, tells Yahoo Entertainment.

"There was a lot of really, really exciting fun stuff and then obviously, the other drama stuff that's in there, too," Charli, 19, says. "I'm really excited for people to watch some of these really, really cool career moments for us."

Dancing with the Stars was a defining moment

Charli added a new line to her resumé when she took home Dancing With the Stars Season 31's mirrorball trophy. Her appearance on the reality competition show was even more unique as she competed against her mom, Heidi.

The D'Amelios at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Despite the pressures that came from it, Charli says she wouldn't "do anything differently."

"I really think I got a lot out of doing it and I'm really proud of how it turned out and knowing how much work I put into it and then getting a great result out of it ... For me, it was a super positive experience and I'm super happy with how everything turned out," she explains.

Dating the D'Amelios

With Charli dating Landon Barker, son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, the pair turn their attention to finding a boyfriend for Dixie, who says she's enjoying being single.

"It was definitely fun getting poked at all season about boyfriends," Dixie says. "I want to be alone. I'm over [it]."

"I think it's really fun to have, as a younger sibling, and my boyfriend Landon, going to the older sibling, being like, 'So what's going on in your dating life?'" Charli explains.

"They love that I'm single," Dixie said, "[They] did a dating draft!"

"It's just because we like to stir the pot for our own entertainment," Charli said.

What's next?

Dixie is continuing to work on her music career and mental health as Charli travels the world modeling and attending fashion shows, hosting events and performing on the Dancing With the Stars tour, which will be featured in the show.

"What I'm excited for everyone to see is the Dancing With the Stars tour and what that was like," Charli says. "I got the chance to co-host the Kids' Choice Awards and that was another highlight of my career and something that I was very proud of."

The family continue to make TikToks while focusing on their D'Amelio Footwear business and other brands under the family umbrella.

As the sisters move into adulthood, they admit they missed some significant teenage moments non-famous kids may take for granted.

"The important milestones of graduating high school, getting to have a senior year of high school. I think that's something that would have been really cool to be a part of," Charli says. “Just a lot of those very stereotypical teenage, going to college moments."

Season 3 of The D'Amelio Show is available to stream Sept. 20 on Hulu.