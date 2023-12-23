Dixie Chicks co-founder Laura Lynch dead at 65 after head-on collision

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks — formerly The Dixie Chicks — has died in a car accident in Texas. She was 65.

The musician died following a highway collision outside of El Paso on Friday, her cousin, Mike Lynch, told TMZ.

The Texas Department of Public Safety later confirmed Lynch’s death to the outlet. Their preliminary investigation shows she was heading east on a two-way portion of Highway 62 when another car heading west attempted to pass a third vehicle in front of it.

Lynch’s vehicle was hit head-on by the passing car. The driver of that vehicle was taken to a hospital. Their injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening. Lynch was pronounced dead at the scene.

The upright bass player-turned-singer co-founded the Dallas-based country group in 1989, alongside Robyn Lynn Macy and sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer (nee Erwin). She left the group in 1995 following the release of three albums, but prior to the band hitting it big. She was then replaced by lead singer Natalie Maines.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks,” the band said in a statement on Instagram. “We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together. Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band.”

The Chicks attributed the band’s success to Lynch’s “undeniable talents,” which they said “helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the Midwest.

“Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time,” they concluded.

The name of the band reportedly stemmed from Lynch’s suggestion they refer to themselves as Dixie Chickens, she told Entertainment Tonight in the early 1990s. With the rest of the members hesitant “about being called chickens,” they ultimately settled on The Dixie Chicks.

At the time of publication, the surviving members of The Chicks have not individually commented on Lynch’s passing.

Lynch is survived by husband Mac Tull and the couple’s daughter.