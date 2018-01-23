Diversity centre stage as Brits Oldman, Hawkins and Kaluuya battle for Oscars

Films about diversity and inclusion have triumphed at the Oscar nominations, where women, people of colour and a host of Brits landed nods.

The Shape Of Water, a fantasy love story about a mute woman and a sea monster, directed by Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro, leads the nominations with 13, while there was also acknowledgement for diverse stories such as race satire and thriller Get Out and Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut Lady Bird.

Rachel Morrison became the first woman to receive a best cinematography nod for Mudbound, while Gerwig is the fifth woman to receive a best director nomination.

The last woman to be nominated was Kathryn Bigelow in 2010 for The Hurt Locker. She is the the only female director to ever win the category.

Don’t you think maybe they’re the same thing — love and attention? Congratulations to Greta, Saoirse, Laurie, and the whole #LadyBird family on a landmark 5 #OscarNoms! #TimeToFly @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/JT8H1Ru2Vq — Lady Bird (@LadyBirdMovie) January 23, 2018

Gerwig will compete against Get Out filmmaker Jordan Peele who is only the fifth African-American to earn a best director nomination in Oscar history. None has won.

Mudbound writer and director Dee Rees became the first black woman to receive a nomination for best adapted screenplay.

Today, @MaryJBlige becomes a double Oscar Nominee. Help us congratulate her on her Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song nominations. pic.twitter.com/9hVcIF6MVB — Mudbound (@mudboundmovie) January 23, 2018

Just two years after the #Oscarssowhite controversy, a host of non-white faces are included in the acting categories, with best actor nods for Briton Daniel Kaluuya and Denzel Washington and best supporting actress nominations for Octavia Spencer and Mary J Blige.

Kaluuya, who is nominated for Get Out, will compete for best actor alongside fellow Britons Gary Oldman and Daniel Day-Lewis for Darkest Hour and Phantom Thread respectively, as well as Call Me By Your Name’s Timothee Chalamet and Washington for Roman J Israel Esq.

The Shape Of Water’s Sally Hawkins was nominated for leading actress, as was Ireland’s Saoirse Ronan for her role in Lady Bird.

Hawkins said: “This nomination is for every single one of us who brought our hearts to this film.

“I am here because of the greatness of others. I stand on the shoulders of giants. Guillermo handed me a gift with this role, this film.

“I am so delighted for us all.

“To be honoured by the acknowledgement of my colleagues of fellow actors, filmmakers, writers, crew members is truly humbling.

“It is a privilege to tell such stories and to be able to make films that show there is a life beyond the life that people know – one that is not always seen.”

Lesley Manville was nominated for supporting actress for her role opposite Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread.

View photos Lesley Manville was nominated for Phantom Thread (Ian West/PA) More