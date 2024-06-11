A dive bar wedding valued at $30,000 is being given away this summer by Miller High Life and Planters

Some things just go together.

Beer, peanuts and dive bars.

You and your partner (fingers crossed).

If your love story involves a dive bar — as many great Wisconsin love stories do — and you're looking to tie the knot soon, boy, do we have quite the contest to tell you about.

Miller High Life and Planters have teamed to give away a dive bar wedding this summer, valued at around $30,000, according to the beer brand. Through 11:59 p.m. CT June 25, people at least 21 years old can enter their "dive bar love story" here for a chance to win.

"Miller High Life and Planters nuts met in a dive bar and the rest is history," the contest's website said. "So this wedding season, we’re celebrating other Matches Made in the High Life with the Perfect MATCHrimony, the ultimate dive bar wedding with all the nutty details included."

According to Miller High Life, those nutty details include: A wedding at the couple's dive bar of choice. A "shell-peroned" ride in the Planters Nutmobile to said dive bar. A Mr. Peanut character escort down a peanut-shell-covered aisle. A Champagne of Beers tower and toast, as well as a buffet of "dive bar staples" for late-night snacking. A peanut-flavored wedding cake complete with a Girl in the Moon and Mr. Peanut cake topper.

The winning couple will also receive custom wedding accessories from a limited-edition Miller High Life and Planters co-branded collab with Tie Bar. Fifty couples who entered the contest, but weren't selected to receive the wedding will still win some limited-edition co-branded Tie Bar items, including a tie, pocket square and bowtie, per the beer brand.

Those who want to enter the contest will first submit their birthdate to access the promo site and fill out a basic registration form. After that, they'll reach a page where they can enter a photo of them with their partner together, a short description of the pic and their "dive bar love story," according to the official rules.

For more info or to enter the contest, visit highlifeandplanters.com/perfectmatchrimony. Be sure to check out the full list of official rules and details here.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Miller High Life, Planters giving away dive bar wedding summer 2024