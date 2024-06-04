Distasteful Kobe Bryant Costume Appears At Chinese Comic Con, Causing Massive Backlash

A young man dressed up in a distasteful Kobe Bryant costume depicting the helicopter crash that claimed the NBA icon’s life at a comic con in China, causing massive backlash.

The person wore a helicopter-like contraption made out of bottles and cardboard attached to his arms and back as he laid on the ground to replicate the horrific accident. To make matters worse, the unnamed person wore a poorly constructed mask of the deceased player. Shockingly, the costume didn’t receive any backlash from convention-goers. In fact, the “cosplay” garnered a couple of laughs, and many people attempted to snap pictures of the costume. Most of the backlash to the cosplay arrived on X/Twitter, with Americans becoming enraged at the controversial outfit and “unhinged behavior.”

“How does one ‘cosplay’ the untimely tragic death of a person (along with several others & kids) & think that it’s ‘funny’ .. people are sooooo…??????” one person typed. “Why are people so weird.. so this person actually conceptualized the costume, slept on it, went ahead & made it, and went on thinking – this is ok?”

“Nothing is funny about any of the women, men, or children that lost their lives in that helicopter crash. I have nothing else to say that would be remotely positive regarding this,” another comment noted. “STUPID! Where are your consciences? This is mean and cruel to his family, friends and fans. Souless!”

Other remarks regarding the disgusting costume began to call out the racist history of China and expressed that they weren’t shocked at the costume mocking a dead Black man. “China’s Hatred for the Black community, especially black men seriously needs to be looked at…,” another post read.

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, in Calabasas, Calif. Reports from ESPN stated that all passengers died immediately on impact due to blunt trauma.

“These injuries are rapidly if not instantly fatal,” Juan Carrillo, senior deputy medical examiner, wrote of Bryant’s report.

