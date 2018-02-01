‘Disobedience’ Trailer: Rachel Weisz And Rachel McAdams Get Entangled In Forbidden Love Affair

The new trailer for the Bleecker Street drama Disobedience starring Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams, and Alessandro Nivola turns the dial up on estranged families, religious conflict, and forbidden love. The English-language debut from Sebastian Lelio had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

Adapted by Lelio and Rebecca Lenkiewicz from the book by Naomi Alderman, the film follows a woman as she returns to the community that shunned her decades earlier for an attraction to a childhood friend. Once back, their passions reignite as they explore the boundaries of faith and sexuality.

Braven Films’ Frida Torresblanco, Element Pictures’ Ed Guiney and Weisz via her LC6 Productions are producers. Exec producers are Rose Garnett and Daniel Battsek for Film4, Ben Browning and Glen Basner for FilmNation Entertainment, Andrew Lowe for Element, and Eric Laufer and Giovanna Randall.

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HEVonh8bjC0&w=605&h=340]

