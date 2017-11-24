Disney's 'Aladdin': 25 magical fun facts for 25th anniversary

Twenty-five years ago, on Nov. 25, 1992, Disney released Aladdin, an animated feature based on the Arabian Nights folktale and featuring a literally transformative voice performance by the inimitable Robin Williams. The film was a huge hit, continuing the studio’s stunning renaissance that had begun with 1989’s The Little Mermaid. To celebrate a quarter-century of Aladdin, we’ve collected 25 tidbits you never knew.

1. Aladdin owes a big debt to the classic 1940 live-action film The Thief of Bagdad, which features a powerful genie, a scheming vizier named Jaffar, an easily manipulated sultan, and a magic carpet, while Aladdin’s monkey pal takes his name from The Thief of Bagdad’s young hero, Abu.

2. The story evolved dramatically during the course of filming. As originally conceived, there would be two different genies: the Genie of the Lamp and a separate Genie of the Ring. At one point Jafar would get hold of the ring, leading to an epic clash between the two magical beings.

3. The merchant who opens the film is voiced by Robin Williams. In an initial version of the script, the character was supposed to be an earlier Genie of the Lamp who had escaped and assumed human form, which would have been revealed at the end of the film when the character was supposed to return, one of many sequences that were scrapped during production.

4. The animators crafted the Genie around Williams’s rapid-fire improv. Co-director Ron Musker said Williams did 25 takes for the movie’s first scene, “and they were all different.” The entertainer would stick to the script for the first few takes, “then he would riff.” Musker said Williams recorded 16 hours’ worth of material, forcing the creative team to piece the character together “like a ransom note.” The clip below reveals the tough choices the directors had to make.

5. Among the famous voices Williams imitates in Aladdin: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ed Sullivan, Groucho Marx, Robert De Niro, Carol Channing, Ethel Merman, Rodney Dangerfield, Jack Nicholson, Peter Lorre, and Alec Guinness. Other celebrities he channeled but didn’t make the final cut: John Wayne, George H.W. Bush, and Dr. Ruth Westheimer.

6. Patrick Stewart was this close to playing Jafar but had to turn down the role due to scheduling conflicts with Star Trek: The Next Generation.

7. Aladdin was drawn to resemble Tom Cruise.

8. Animator Eric Goldberg revealed that the team studied MC Hammer’s dance moves to capture the look of Aladdin’s baggy pants.