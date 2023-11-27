Disneyland Park Guest Arrested After Stripping Off Clothes On “It’s A Small World” Ride

A Disneyland park guest in Anaheim, California was arrested and escorted off the property by local authorities after stripping off their clothes during the It’s A Small World attraction.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon during the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend. A Disneyland Resort representative told Deadline that the guest got off the ride while it was in motion and the attraction was stopped when park operators were made aware of the situation.

More from Deadline

After the guest was detained, the person was removed from the property altogether after being booked by the Anaheim Police Department.

“It’s A Small World” was shut down for about an hour as park operators inspected the attraction. No guests were harmed physically during the incident and the ride resumed operations at about 3 p.m. local time.

Video of the incident went viral on social media with clips being shared. One video shows the guest walking through the sets of “It’s A Small World” without a shirt on.

Streaker on it’s a small world in Disneyland stripped in the ride and began walking around. He has been escorted naked from the park.



Video credit @iheartdisneyland on Instagram pic.twitter.com/0B7pwfA6BB — Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) November 27, 2023

Another video shows the person sitting and touching the animatronics that decorate the ride located within the Fantasyland area of Disneyland park.

One park guest is heard telling the streaker to “please stop” and to “sit down” as they made their way through one of the scenes of the ride set in India. Another park guest is heard worrying the person might ruin and cause damage to the props.

Disneyland’s “It’s a small world” apparently had a guest take off his clothes and walk through the attraction. Video Credit from 🎥 @ magic.with.maegra on instagram https://t.co/CNSQLQp0ZE pic.twitter.com/J1fiUIAX95 — Wonders of Magic (@wondersofmagic) November 26, 2023

I AM ON SMALL WORLD AND THERE WAS A STREAKER, I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/AeP7fiuvwI — Ashley Esqueda, Christmas Bauble (@AshleyEsqueda) November 26, 2023

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.