Disney World donating $1.5 million to Florida nonprofits

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World announced new donations of $1.5 million to 19 nonprofit organizations in Florida on Monday.

The company’s 2023 grants are going to groups that work with homelessness, poverty, environmental protection, education, arts, science, youth issues and other causes.

“Florida has been our home for more than half a century and each organization receiving a grant is doing amazing work for our community,” Rena Langley, senior vice president of communications & public affairs at Disney World, said in a news release. “This will help them continue making big differences and is another step forward in our long history of giving back to those around us.”

Receiving grants are Bok Tower Gardens, Central Florida Community Arts, Children’s Home Society of Florida, Christian Service Center, Conductive Education Center of Orlando, Conservation Florida, ELEVATE Orlando, Foundation for Foster Children, Habitat for Humanity, Hope Partnership, IDignity, Limbitless Solutions, Orlando Science Center, Osceola Arts, Page 15, Steinway Society of Central Florida, Volunteers for Community Impact and Zebra Coalition.

The amount received varies; the groups will receive between $25,000 and $100,000 apiece.

Disney is “stepping up in a big way during a time of growth for our organization. To have this reinforcement is a huge honor and weight off our shoulders,” Michael Dippy, executive director at IDignity, said in the Disney news release.

Earlier this year, Disney World donated $500,000 to five Central Florida conservation organizations and $125,000 to school districts in Osceola, Lake, Polk and Seminole counties. For more information, go to disneyflorida.com.

-------