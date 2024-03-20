Disney+ Unveils European Originals: French Murder Mystery ‘Lost Station Girls,’ Period Piece ‘Vienna Game’, 70-Part Spanish Drama ‘Return To Las Sabinas’ & True Crime Doc Series – Series Mania

Disney+ unveiled new originals out of France, Germany and Spain at Series Mania, with period drama and a pair of true crime projects added to a 70-part Spanish novella that will be stripped through the week.

Episodes of Spanish series Return to Las Sabinas will drop Monday to Friday across its run. The daily drama hails from Banijay prodco Diagonal TV.

Sofia Fabregas, VP of Original Production, Spain, took to the stage at Series Mania here in Lille, France, to announce a true crime documentary project, Lucrecia: A Murder In Madrid, at a Disney+ showcase. The doc will explore the racist 1992 murder of Lucrecia Pérezs in a Madrid night club. Justin Webster (El Pionero) is the co-writer and executive producer alongside Sumpta Ayuso (The Madrid Connection).

Kevin Deysson, Disney’s Director of Original Programs for France, announced a new series from Itinéraire productions, which made the BAFTA-nominated French Original Oussekine for the subscription streaming platform.

Lost Station Girls will star Camille Razat (Emily in Paris). The drama is based on the true crime story of the disappearance of a young woman and murder of three others around the train station in Perpignan, Southern France, between 1995 and 2001. Shooting began a week ago.

Satel Film-produced period comedy Vienna Game rounded out the announcements. Benjamina Mirnik-Voges, VP, Original Productions, Germany unveiled the project in front of the Series Mania crowd and said filming is underway in Austria and Hungary. The plan is to launch in the second half of 2025.

The show is set around the Congress of Vienna, which set out a new European political order after Napoleon’s downfall. Disney said the series will show a political game of luck, money, love, and power against the spectacular backdrop of Vienna.

Liam Keelan, SVP Original Content, Europe and Africa, Disney+ talked up the streamer’s local production credentials in front of the amassed producers at the Deadline-moderated Series Mania panel. The Disney exec was speaking before the BAFTA TV nominations had been announced with Disney+ UK original Extraordinary scoring three nods.

Keelan introduced a new clip from upcoming U.K. original Renegade Nell from Sally Wainwright. The Disney team also showed excerpts from Daniel Brühl-starrer Becoming Karl Lagerfeld, and German drama Pauline.

Asked about what the new shows represent for Disney+, Keelan said: “We’re sticking to the plan. Those shows are emblematic of what we are trying to achieve. We’re not in the volume game in the way some of the others are, but that’s the way we’re operating.”

