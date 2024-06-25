Disney Tried To Get Gina Carano's 'Mandalorian' Lawsuit Quickly Dismissed, But The Judge Said Not So Fast

Whenever a high-profile (and high dollar value) lawsuit is filed, the first thing the side being sued does is try and get the case dismissed. That’s exactly what Disney did after Gina Carano sued the studio following her firing from "The Mandalorian." Disney hoped to get the lawsuit tossed on a First Amendment basis, but the judge has dismissed that claim, and the suit will move forward, at least for now. Disney argued in front of U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett that the studio had the right to sever its relationship with Carano because she did not espouse viewpoints that the company agreed with. According to THR, the judge stated that the First Amendment could not be used as a shield to potentially violate discrimination laws. Carano is arguing that in firing her she was discriminated against and that the studio violated California labor laws in terminating her.

