Disney star Oscar Isaac opposes 'Don't Say Gay' bill: 'Gay gay gay gay gay'

Oscar Isaac attends a screening of Marvel's Moon Knight. (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Oscar Issac made clear Tuesday just where he stands on legislation that would ban talk of sexual orientation and gender identity for many Florida students, which has been dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

As the award-winning actor participated in a virtual press junket for his upcoming Marvel series, Moon Knight, which will air on Disney+, he was asked for his opinion on the protests that some Disney employees were staging that day. They were unhappy with the Florida legislation, which state legislators approved earlier this month and Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he intends to sign into law.

"I guess my comment would be," he said, per Variety, before breaking into song, "gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gayyyyyy!"

Then the Star Wars actor got serious.

"It's an absolutely ridiculous law," he said. "It's insane. It's insanity. And I hope that Disney as a company comes out as forcefully as possible against this idea. It's astounding that it even exists in this country."

Disney has been criticized for its inaction before the law was passed March 9. CEO Bob Chapek has since apologized, and the company has voiced its support for the LGBTQ community. Still, the planned walkouts went on.

And Isaac was just one of many celebrities who spoke out against the potential law, including actress Raven-Symoné and the cast of Raven's Home, who recorded their demonstration.

"What's up? We're the cast of Raven's Home and the [executive producers], and we are walking out today in support of [stopping] this ridiculous bill!" Symoné said in a clip shared to Instagram. "We don't like it. We're walking out. It's stupid. We love everyone, and support, support, support."

Meanwhile, other celebrities who work for Disney, including actors Kerry Washington and Mark Ruffalo, along with Grown-ish creator Larry Wilmore, shared their support for the walkouts on social media, where they directed others to sign a petition urging Disney to do more.