Disney Star Kyle Massey Sued for Allegedly Sending Sexually Explicit Material to a 13-Year-Old

Kyle Massey is being sued after he allegedly sent explicit texts, videos and photos to a teen in December.

Massey, best known for his role as Cory Baxter on That’s So Raven, was sued on Friday by a 13-year-old girl for sending explicit matter to a minor, attempting to commit a lewd act with a minor, annoying or molesting a minor and emotional distress, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Representatives for Massey did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In the lawsuit, the girl, who was not named because she is a minor, said she met Massey, 27, when she was 4 years old at Universal City with her mom.

Because the girl was interested in pursuing a career in entertainment, the pair kept in contact over the years, with Massey offering to help and developing a bond with her family, according to the court documents.

The girl and her mother — who also was not named in the suit — claim that Massey had “held himself out as a father figure” to the young girl.

Their communication restarted again in November 2018 when the teen texted Massey and explained that she would be interested in auditioning for a reboot of his spinoff series Cory in the House.

The actor even allegedly planned to have the girl, who was from Seattle, live with him and his girlfriend in Los Angeles, while he helped her find an agent.

During their communications, Massey was allegedly informed over a series of text messages included in the court documents that the girl was in 8th grade and four years away from graduation.

In December 2018, Massey allegedly requested to be friends with the girl on Snapchat.

Shortly after, the girl claimed Massey sent her “numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos.”

The girl is now suing the actor for at least $1.5 million dollars, according to the lawsuit.

Besides That’s So Raven, Massey also starred on Disney Channel’s Cory in the House, their original movie Life is Ruff, and voices the character Milo on Fish Hooks.

In 2010, he competed on Dancing with the Stars with partner Lacey Schwimmer and finished in second place.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.