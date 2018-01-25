Disney Star Adam Hicks Arrested for String of Armed Robberies

Adam Hicks, the former star of Disney’s “Zeke and Luther,” was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of a string of armed robberies.

According to the Burbank Police Department, Hicks, 25, was accused of robbing several people on the street on Wednesday morning. He was arrested about 2 p.m. and is being held in jail on $350,000 bail, according to court records.

He is due to appear in court on Friday.

Hicks starred as Luther on the Disney XD show from 2009 to 2012. He also appeared in Hulu’s “Freakish,” in 2016-2017, and the 2015 film “The Boy Next Door.”

According to TMZ, which first reported on the arrest, Hicks and his girlfriend went up to several people and put a gun in their face, demanding money. Two of the victims were women in their 70s, TMZ reported.

Jail records show that Hicks was also arrested in July and September of 2017.

