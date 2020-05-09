Disney’s Shanghai Resorts To Open Monday With Strict Social Distancing Protocols In Place – Watch Video Tour

Click here to read the full article.

Once known as the happiest place on earth, Disney Resorts may now earn a new title: the most cautious place on earth.

Disney’s Shanghai Resort has been closed since late January, as all theme parks worldwide have been. But the Shanghai reopening, set for Monday, is seen as a key to how the company’s other theme parks around the world will handle health precautions once they are greenlit to reopen. It will also serve as a guide to other companies facing similar issues with large crowds in the post-pandemic world.

More from Deadline

Disney executive Andrew Bolstein. SVP Operations at Shanghai Disney Resorts, detailed the social distancing and other measures being taken in a video issued by the company.

The Shanghai park has a capacity of 80,000 people, but the government of China has asked that attendance be capped at 30 percent of that. Disney has vowed to open with a lower total, gradually increasing as the weeks progress to the 30 percent mark. Reservations are required.

New measures instituted include temperature checks, a security screen area, markers on the ground and held by staff members urging proper social distancing, and the Disney characters paraded through the grounds without human contact. Rides will also enforce an “every other row” social distancing.

Watch the video above for full details.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.