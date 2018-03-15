Disney revamps controversial 'Solo' posters for international marketing

The international posters for Solo: A Star Wars Story have undergone a bit of a makeover.

Following a little snag where Disney's original character posters were claimed as theft by a French artist, the new ones opt for a slightly different aesthetic that still pairs one character with a matching color.

The color scheme has stayed the same; red-orange for Han, blue for Lando, pink-purple for Qi'ra, and yellow for Chewie. One slight modification is that Han's now says "Han" and not "Solo" – a minor gripe about the originals when everybody else had a first name (to be totally fair, Chewbacca does not have a last name).

Image: disney

Image: disney

Image: disney

